State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S MINIMUM WAGE WILL INCREASE TO $16.94 ON JANUARY 1, 2026

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 3, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that beginning on January 1, 2026, Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase from the current rate of $16.35 per hour to $16.94 per hour.

The change is required under a state law Governor Lamont signed in 2019 (Public Act 19-4) that connects the state’s minimum wage to economic indicators, specifically the percentage change in the federal employment cost index. Under that law, the minimum wage is required to be adjusted each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the twelve-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year. The commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor is required to review this percentage change and announce any necessary adjustments by October 15 of each year. Those adjustments must take effect on January 1 of the following year.

Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo reports that the employment cost index increased by 3.6% over the twelve-month period ending on June 30, 2025, accounting for a $0.59 increase to the state’s minimum wage that will become effective on January 1, 2026.

“Nobody who works full-time should have to live in poverty,” Governor Lamont said. “For too long, as the nation’s economy grew the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses in our communities.”

“The minimum wage was established to provide a fair, livable baseline of income for those who work,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers that ensures that as the economy grows, our minimum wage grows with it – and that’s good for everyone.”

“Minimum wage increases help Connecticut’s lowest wage workers keep pace with a growing economy,” Commissioner Bartolomeo said. “Indexing minimum wage to the employment cost index helps protect the most vulnerable earners from inflation and cost increases, and it helps keeps wage gaps from widening.”

According to the Current Population Survey as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 60% of minimum wage earners in Connecticut are women and people of color.

Continuing forward under this recently adopted law, Connecticut workers and employers can anticipate that announcements will be made by October 15 of each year declaring the change in the minimum wage that will become effective on January 1 of the approaching year.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG REGARDING COURT FIXES TO END GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE MONOPOLY AND RESTORE COMPETITION

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STOPS $184 MILLION CUT TO AMERICORPS SERVICE PROGRAMS

Aug 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CTDOT, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, Law Enforcement Address Sharp Rise in Bicycle Fatalities

Aug 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S MINIMUM WAGE WILL INCREASE TO $16.94 ON JANUARY 1, 2026

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG REGARDING COURT FIXES TO END GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE MONOPOLY AND RESTORE COMPETITION

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Man Shot

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick