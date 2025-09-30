Stratford Library Sets Fall Concert Series: Four Free Events Oct. 5–Nov. 30

The Stratford Library will host a free fall concert series in the Lovell Room from October 5 through November 30, made possible by the Richard Pheneger Memorial Fund. All events are open to the public.

On Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m., The Survivors Swing Band will celebrate the Library’s return to Sunday hours with classic tunes from the Great American Songbook—dancing in the aisles encouraged. On Tuesday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m., Craig Norton leads “Hands on Drumming,” a 90-minute, wellness-oriented participatory session with drums provided; seating is limited and free registration is available at https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/15101043. On Sunday, October 12 at 2 p.m., The Kenn Morr Band returns in support of its new album “Still Shining,” recorded at Sandy Brook Studios in Colebrook, CT, featuring eleven new songs with lush harmonies and cohesive instrumentation. On Sunday, November 30 at 2 p.m., Stratford singer-songwriter Saint (Thierry Coriolan-Beauregard) presents “A Cry for Peace & A Shout for Love,” sharing uplifting songs aimed at hope, compassion, and unity.

For more information, visit www.stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.