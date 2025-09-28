STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN OCTOBER

10/1, 10/15: 4:30-5:30 pm: Teen Lingo Lounge

Have you been looking for a fun way to learn or practice a new language? Come connect with others and help each other perfect this skill. We will also use the library’s database Transparent Language as a guide. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

¿Has estado buscando una forma divertida de aprender o practicar un nuevo idioma? Ven a conectar con otros y ayúdense mutuamente a perfeccionar esta habilidad. También utilizaremos la base de datos de la biblioteca, Transparent Language, como guía.

10/4: 1:00-2:30 pm: Taylor Swift Listening Party

Taylor’s new album is dropping — and we’re celebrating in style! Come hang out with fellow Swifties as we listen to the new album, decorate heart-shaped sunglasses, make Taylor-themed bookmarks, and frost your own Pop-Tarts (Taylor’s favorite snack, obviously!). Bring your besties — and maybe your friendship bracelets. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

10/6: 4:30-6:00 pm: Teen Monster Munch and Make

Spooky season is here! Come create your own pumpkin patch dirt cup to eat while learning how to make your very own spooky garland to take home and hang up! Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

10/16: 6:00-7:00 pm: Night of Crystals and Tea Leaf Reading

Teens: Join Rachel, The Replanted Witch, for a night of crystals and tea! We will explore the ways that we can use crystals in jewelry; healing, create a crystal tipped wand, and then cast a fun spell together. Then we will explore the art of tea leaf reading and learn how to look for messages hidden in the leaves. Grades 6-12. Registration required. Location: Board Room.

10/20: 3:00-4:30 pm: Zombie Barbies

Zombie Barbie returns! Come and celebrate Halloween by making cheerful dolls dressed in pink into brain eating zombies! We’ll supply everything; you bring your creative ideas! We will put them on display and take pictures when you are finished. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

10/22: 4:30-6:00 pm: Karaoke Spooktacular

The spooky season is upon us! Come enjoy some karaoke tunes with friends. We will have games, crafts and sweet treats. But don’t forget, come dressed in your favorite costume! Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.