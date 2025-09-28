Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN OCTOBER

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 28, 2025

10/1, 10/15: 4:30-5:30 pm: Teen Lingo Lounge
Have you been looking for a fun way to learn or practice a new language? Come connect with others and help each other perfect this skill. We will also use the library’s database Transparent Language as a guide. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

¿Has estado buscando una forma divertida de aprender o practicar un nuevo idioma? Ven a conectar con otros y ayúdense mutuamente a perfeccionar esta habilidad. También utilizaremos la base de datos de la biblioteca, Transparent Language, como guía.

10/4: 1:00-2:30 pm: Taylor Swift Listening Party
Taylor’s new album is dropping — and we’re celebrating in style! Come hang out with fellow Swifties as we listen to the new album, decorate heart-shaped sunglasses, make Taylor-themed bookmarks, and frost your own Pop-Tarts (Taylor’s favorite snack, obviously!). Bring your besties — and maybe your friendship bracelets. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

10/6: 4:30-6:00 pm: Teen Monster Munch and Make
Spooky season is here! Come create your own pumpkin patch dirt cup to eat while learning how to make your very own spooky garland to take home and hang up! Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

10/16: 6:00-7:00 pm: Night of Crystals and Tea Leaf Reading
Teens: Join Rachel, The Replanted Witch, for a night of crystals and tea! We will explore the ways that we can use crystals in jewelry; healing, create a crystal tipped wand, and then cast a fun spell together. Then we will explore the art of tea leaf reading and learn how to look for messages hidden in the leaves. Grades 6-12. Registration required. Location: Board Room.

10/20: 3:00-4:30 pm: Zombie Barbies
Zombie Barbie returns! Come and celebrate Halloween by making cheerful dolls dressed in pink into brain eating zombies! We’ll supply everything; you bring your creative ideas! We will put them on display and take pictures when you are finished. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

10/22: 4:30-6:00 pm: Karaoke Spooktacular
The spooky season is upon us! Come enjoy some karaoke tunes with friends. We will have games, crafts and sweet treats. But don’t forget, come dressed in your favorite costume! Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford Library Sets Fall Concert Series: Four Free Events Oct. 5–Nov. 30

Sep 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

I-95 Car Fire

Sep 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Secures Ella Grasso Property for Affordable Housing Development

Sep 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford Library Sets Fall Concert Series: Four Free Events Oct. 5–Nov. 30

Sep 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CONNECTICUT JOINS FTC TO STOP DECEPTIVE CANCER CHARITY FUNDRAISING SCHEME

Sep 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN OCTOBER

Sep 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Walk the Extra Mile at Compo Beach with Rach’s Hope! Fourth Annual Family Fun Walk – Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 3 PM

Sep 27, 2025 Stephen Krauchick