Town of Stratford Awarded Over $632,000 in Federal Grant Funding for Fire Department Safety Upgrades

Stratford, CT – The Town of Stratford is pleased to announce it has been awarded $632,521.81 in federal grant funding through FEMA’s FY24 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. This critical funding will allow the Town to fully upgrade and replace the Stratford Fire Department’s inventory of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) — equipment essential to the safety and effectiveness of Stratford’s firefighters.

The grant also funds up to eight (8) instructor-led trainings at the regional Fire School, ensuring Stratford’s firefighters are fully prepared to use the new equipment in live fire situations. Each firefighter on staff will receive a new face mask, and the Department will acquire multiple Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) packs, emergency air supply systems that are available when rescue is needed by first responders or victims.

These upgrades will not only enhance firefighter safety but also allow the department to be compliant with the upcoming 2026 National Fire Protection Association standards and provides a warranty for the life of the air pack, ensuring Stratford’s firefighters remain at the forefront of professional readiness and life-saving capabilities.

“This funding is an investment in the safety of both our firefighters and our community. Stratford’s first responders put themselves in harm’s way every day, and ensuring they have the best possible equipment is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to FEMA for recognizing the importance of this project and for supporting Stratford with this significant award.” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick.

Fire Chief Jermaine Atkinson noted, “The new SCBA equipment and training will directly improve our ability to respond quickly, safely, and effectively in emergencies. Having the latest life-saving tools ensures our firefighters are protected and prepared when called to serve. I would also like to thank the members of the department who spearheaded this project and provided guidance and oversight to push the project forward. This grant allows us to meet upcoming safety standards ahead of schedule and strengthens our ability to save lives here in Stratford.”

The Town had proactively included funding for this equipment in its FY2026–2030 Capital Improvement and Capital Equipment Plan (CIP/CEP) as part of a contingency strategy, ensuring the investment would move forward even without federal support. The award from FEMA offsets this cost and accelerates the Department’s ability to acquire and deploy the upgraded equipment.

“On behalf of the Town of Stratford, we are deeply appreciative of FEMA’s continued partnership in helping us safeguard our community,” said Mayor Hoydick.