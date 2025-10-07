🎃 Bridgeport’s “Manor” on North Avenue Is a Halloween Must-See (Volume UP!)

If you’re driving down North Avenue near Wood Avenue in Bridgeport, don’t miss the spooky fun happening at what locals are calling “The Manor.” This home’s yard is fully decked out for Halloween with playful ghouls, skeletons, and frightful fun that’s perfect for all ages. It’s one of those displays that makes you smile and shiver at the same time — pure Halloween spirit in the heart of the city.

Maybe the creator of the Manor will post a video once everything’s lit up — we’d love to see it in all its eerie glory!

Know of other fun or spooky displays in Bridgeport, Fairfield, or Stratford? Drop your favorites (and the nearest cross street) in the comments so we can feature them on DoingItLocal! 👻🍬