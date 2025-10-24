2025 Town Hall Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat

The employees in Town Hall have been hard at work decorating their office doors to welcome Trumbull preschoolers, ages 0-5, for a fun, colorful parade with trick-or-treating at each department on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

To participate, children ages 0-5 must be registered and be a Trumbull resident.

There will be two sessions. Registrations are limited to 20 children per session. One starting at 10:00 AM and the other at 11:30AM. Come in costume and trick-or-treat throughout Town Hall! Each child, age 0-5, is allowed to register for only one session and spaces fill up quickly. The event will begin in the Town Council Chambers.

Residents can register online at https://veoci.com/v/p/form/g787vbqz9f8k

If you register and cannot make it, please let us know soon as possible by emailing firstselectman@trumbull-ct.gov and we can move down the waiting list to include another child.