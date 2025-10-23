Bridgeport Breaks Ground on New Marriott Hotel

BRIDGEPORT — A new Marriott Hotel is set to rise along Bridgeport’s waterfront, marking another major step forward in the city’s ongoing economic revitalization.

Mayor Joe Ganim praised the project at the groundbreaking ceremony, calling it “a fitting addition — only the best for Bridgeport.” He spoke about how the city’s transformation has accelerated in recent years, citing “urban revitalization, job creation, environmental improvement, and new housing,” all now joined by a state-of-the-art 140-room Marriott.

“This neighborhood means everything to people like me,” Councilwoman Aidee Nieves said. “I was born and raised right here on this corner, right down the street. For lifelong East End residents like Maria, Via, and Frank, this is a dream come true — a transformative project that opens up our waterfront, gives families a beautiful place to stay, and shows that Bridgeport is moving forward.”

Governor Lamont highlighted how far the city has come, referencing the removal of the old power plant to make way for new housing and retail, as well as multiple new schools now under construction. “There’s so much happening,” he said. “And we’re just getting started.”

Ganim closed with a laugh, flashing his Marriott card and joking, “I don’t know if the governor’s got one — if he does, he’s got a bigger credit line than mine — but I got a Marriott card!”