Bridgeport Public Schools Celebrates 53 AP Scholars at Central High School Ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Central High School celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of its students during the 2025 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars Awards Ceremony. The event recognized students who excelled in some of the nation’s most rigorous college level high school courses, demonstrating determination, discipline, and a strong commitment to academic excellence.

Students earned distinctions across a wide range of challenging AP subjects, including AP African American Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Calculus, English Language and Literature, Physics, Psychology, U.S. History, and World History. These courses demand intensive study, critical thinking, and mastery of complex material, skills that prepare students for success in higher education and beyond.

“Today, we were able to celebrate and recognize academic excellence at Central,” said Principal Eric Graf. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these students and are very appreciative of all the teachers, families, and community members who have helped the students along the way.”

A total of 186 students earned passing scores on AP exams, including 53 students recognized as official AP Scholars for earning scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams. Among them, 11 students achieved AP Scholar with Distinction, 5 students earned AP Scholar with Honor, and 133 students received AP Honorable Mention for passing one or two exams.

“Today’s recognition highlights not just academic success, but the dedication, resilience, and drive of our students,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “Each AP Scholar represents the potential of Bridgeport Public Schools and the power of hard work supported by great teaching and family partnership.”

Bridgeport Public Schools congratulates all 2025 AP Scholars for their remarkable achievements and applauds Central High School’s continued commitment to providing students with rigorous academic opportunities that inspire excellence and open doors to future success.