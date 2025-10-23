Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Celebrates 53 AP Scholars at Central High School Ceremony

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 22, 2025

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Central High School celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of its students during the 2025 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars Awards Ceremony. The event recognized students who excelled in some of the nation’s most rigorous college level high school courses, demonstrating determination, discipline, and a strong commitment to academic excellence.

Students earned distinctions across a wide range of challenging AP subjects, including AP African American Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Calculus, English Language and Literature, Physics, Psychology, U.S. History, and World History. These courses demand intensive study, critical thinking, and mastery of complex material, skills that prepare students for success in higher education and beyond.

“Today, we were able to celebrate and recognize academic excellence at Central,” said Principal Eric Graf. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these students and are very appreciative of all the teachers, families, and community members who have helped the students along the way.”

A total of 186 students earned passing scores on AP exams, including 53 students recognized as official AP Scholars for earning scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams. Among them, 11 students achieved AP Scholar with Distinction, 5 students earned AP Scholar with Honor, and 133 students received AP Honorable Mention for passing one or two exams.

“Today’s recognition highlights not just academic success, but the dedication, resilience, and drive of our students,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “Each AP Scholar represents the potential of Bridgeport Public Schools and the power of hard work supported by great teaching and family partnership.”

Bridgeport Public Schools congratulates all 2025 AP Scholars for their remarkable achievements and applauds Central High School’s continued commitment to providing students with rigorous academic opportunities that inspire excellence and open doors to future success.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Breaks Ground on New Marriott Hotel

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Child Struck By Car

Oct 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Car Into A House

Oct 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Entertainment Fairfield

The Enchanted Castle returns this October hosted by the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Celebrates 53 AP Scholars at Central High School Ceremony

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Transformer Explosion Leaves Many Without Power

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Entertainment Food & Beverage Trumbull

Town of Trumbull Announces Family-Friendly Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick