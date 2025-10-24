Optimum Business and the Bridgeport Regional Business Council Announce the Grant Winners of Lifting up Small Businesses in Bridgeport, Connecticut

25 businesses are being awarded a $5,000 grant each, fostering both their expansion and the vitality of Bridgeport communities

CONNECTICUT – Optimum Business, the leading provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services, and the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC), the largest business association in the region, today announce the grant winners of the Lifting up Small Businesses in Bridgeport, Connecticut program, which will directly fund 25 small businesses in Bridgeport.

Each small business will receive a $5,000 grant to help support their growth and long-term success while further expanding and contributing to the prosperity of the communities where they serve. Featured grant recipients include:

All Things Eyes LLC: The optical boutique will use the grant to launch a targeted marketing campaign and build an advanced in-house optical lab, which will enable same-day prescription lenses. These efforts will boost their awareness, improve customer experience, and foster stronger ties with Bridgeport communities.

Sound Coffee: With the grant, Sound Coffee will invest in a local SEO campaign and produce promotional flyers to expand their mobile coffee cart business and increase event bookings. This growth will enable them to add multiple carts, hire part-time baristas, and create new jobs within the area.

Discovery Science Center and Planetarium: The nonprofit educational organization will use the funds to launch an integrated advertising campaign designed to raise awareness, attract new audiences, and position them as a premier regional destination for hands-on STEAM education and family-friendly exploration.The advertisements will highlight their improved facilities and spotlight new exhibits and special events, with the goal of increasing tourism and welcoming more families to Greater Bridgeport.

Three Little Bears Day Care: To ensure a safe and engaging environment for all children at the day care center, the grant will help with purchasing classroom furniture, learning materials and supplies as well as completing facility improvements.

Follow along at optimum.com/business/bridgeport for the full list of grant recipients and more information on Lifting up Small Businesses in Bridgeport. To celebrate and honor the grant winners, Optimum Business in partnership with the BRBC will host a recognition event on October 22 alongside community members from across Connecticut.

“At Optimum Business, we recognize that small businesses are not just economic engines; they are the heart and soul of thriving neighborhoods, bringing innovation and opportunity to Bridgeport and beyond,” said Elton Hart, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Tri-State. “Participating in this grant program allows us to directly support the entrepreneurs whose hard work sustains the vibrancy and unique character of the communities we serve. We are honored to partner with these business owners as they continue to grow, innovate, and build lasting success in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape.”

“The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC), is honored to partner with Optimum Business on this impactful initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to empowering Bridgeport’s small business community,” said Dan Onofrio, President & CEO of the BRBC. “We received dozens of applications from passionate and deserving local entrepreneurs, and each submission was carefully reviewed by our selection committee. We’re proud to recognize the top 25 businesses whose projects stand out for their innovation, community impact, and potential for growth. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and seeing how these grants help strengthen Bridgeport’s economic fabric and foster lasting success across our neighborhoods.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of Bridgeport’s local economy and central to the vitality and character of every neighborhood,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim. “This program demonstrates the strength of partnerships, and it is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we come together with a shared vision for the city’s future. We are grateful for initiatives like this that provide real, meaningful support to our entrepreneurs and contribute to making Bridgeport an even more vibrant and resilient place for all who call it home.”

The Lifting up Small Businesses in Bridgeport programis made possible by its Founding Partner Optimum Business and the BRBC. Optimum continues to find new ways to deepen its community presence and connect its customers to what matters most, which includes supporting, understanding, and celebrating what makes each of its local communities unique. Lifting up Small Businesses in Bridgeport is a concrete example of this very commitment to customers and businesses in Bridgeport.