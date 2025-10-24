Bridgeport

Police: Black Rock Ave death ruled homicide; baby safe as leads mount

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 23, 2025

The Bridgeport Police Department today confirmed that Evelyn Rayo-Mairena, 24, who was found unresponsive in the street on Black Rock Ave. at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rayo-Mairena’s one year-old daughter was found unharmed on the front porch of a house, several yards from her mother’s body.  She was left there by a suspect. The child has been reunited with a family member through the state Department of Children and Families.   

The victim was a native of Nicaragua and lived on Black Rock Ave. with her daughter.

A motive for the homicide is still being established. Domestic violence is not being ruled out.

Homicide detectives have developed strong leads and have received significant help from the community. They are reviewing a large amount of surveillance videos and are making strong progress.

The Bridgeport Police Department believes the homicide is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public. 

Anyone with information is asked to call lead detective Elizabeth Santora of the Homicide Unit at:  (203) 581-5291.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

