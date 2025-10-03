Stratford 911 Dispatchers Honored with Unit Citation at Statewide EMS Awards Ceremony

Stratford, CT – The Town of Stratford is proud to announce that three of its 911 Dispatchers — Estefani Escalante, Suzanne (Suzi) Smolinsky, and Paul Tighe — were recognized with a Unit Citation during the State of Connecticut EMS Advisory Board Awards Ceremony, held September 25, 2025, at the Mohegan Sun Conference Center.

The award honored the dispatchers’ professionalism, teamwork, and dedication during a critical emergency incident earlier this year involving an overturned boat in the Housatonic River with four people on board.

Dispatcher Estefani Escalante answered the initial 911 call and remained on the line with the distressed caller, who eventually entered the water and drifted toward Long Island Sound. For nearly an hour, Escalante provided calm reassurance, gathered and relayed GPS coordinates, and worked closely with Stratford’s public safety partners to guide rescuers to the scene. Her steady presence and life-saving instructions played a vital role in ensuring all four individuals were rescued safely.

Meanwhile, Dispatchers Paul Tighe and Suzanne Smolinsky assumed Escalante’s other duties at the Communications Center — dispatching police, fire, and EMS units, while also handling additional 911 and non-emergency calls from the public. Their ability to seamlessly step in allowed operations to continue efficiently and effectively while supporting the active rescue effort.

“This team of Dispatchers demonstrated that in public safety there is no replacement for compassion, patience, and the willingness to help others,” said JP Sredzinski, Stratford Public Safety Dispatch Superintendent, who joined the dispatchers in receiving the award. “Their ability to work together as a team and with the other Town of Stratford public safety agencies, as well as surrounding partners, allowed for a positive outcome to what could have been a tragic incident.”

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick also praised the dispatchers, stating: “Stratford is fortunate to have these professionals dedicated to keeping our community safe. The calm leadership shown in the dispatch center, combined with the extraordinary efforts of our first responders and regional partners, turned a potentially devastating situation into a successful rescue. This recognition is a testament not only to the individual dispatchers but also to the strength of teamwork in Stratford’s public safety system.”

The Connecticut EMS Advisory Board, in partnership with the Connecticut EMS Councils, presents these awards annually to recognize outstanding contributions and commitment to the state’s emergency medical services system.

Mayor Hoydick, on behalf of the entire Town of Stratford, congratulates Dispatchers Escalante, Smolinsky, and Tighe on this well-deserved honor and thanks them, along with all responding agencies, for their unwavering service to the community.