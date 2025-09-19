BLUMENTHAL, MARSHALL, LANDSMAN, & LAWLWER INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN, BICAMERAL BILL PROMOTING INFANT SCREENING FOR VIRUS THAT CAUSES BIRTH DEFECTS

cCMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects, affecting 1 out of every 200 births.

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) and U.S. Representatives Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) introduced the Stop CMV Act, legislation to raise awareness of Congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) and encourage early screenings for newborns to allow for early treatment and intervention. cCMV is a common virus that can cause deafness, seizures, & other serious birth defects and health conditions in babies, and early screenings can help prevent severe health complications.

“The Stop CMV Act provides health care providers with the tools and resources to identify cCMV and incentivizes newborn screenings—critical action to ensure babies affected by cCMV receive the quality care they need. cCMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects, often leading to serious health conditions and developmental delays, and yet it all too often goes undetected and untreated. By raising awareness and encouraging early intervention, the Stop CMV Act supports families and children impacted by cCMV and reduces the risk of the illness,” said Blumenthal.

“Too many families are blindsided by Congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) simply because it goes undetected,” said Marshall. “I am proud to cosponsor the Stop CMV Act – a bipartisan bicameral effort that will invest in early screening and intervention to ensure every child has the best shot at a healthy future.”

“Every parent wants their kids to grow up healthy and strong. The bipartisan Stop CMV Act will help make that possible by expanding testing, research, and awareness so more children are diagnosed early and get the care they need. This is about protecting the health of our kids and giving families peace of mind,” said Landsman.

“Congenital CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in America, yet too often it goes undetected. The Stop CMV Act will help ensure families get answers early, doctors have the tools they need, and children have the best chance at a healthy start in life. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation because protecting the health of our youngest and most vulnerable is something we can all agree on,” said Lawler.

The Stop CMV Act authorizes new funding to incentivize hospitals and other health care facilities that care for children to screen babies for cCMV within the first 21 days after birth. The legislation also authorizes funding to collect data on cCMV and to encourage research, education, and training of health care providers, families, and the general public.

The full text of the bill can be found here.