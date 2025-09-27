GOVERNOR LAMONT TO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: GET GOOD GRADES AND RECEIVE AUTOMATIC ADMISSION TO SEVERAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

(HARTFORD, CT) – As the 2025-2026 school year has begun, Governor Ned Lamont today is reminding Connecticut’s high school students that if they earn good grades, they can receive automatic admission to several public and private colleges and universities under a recently launched state program that simplifies the process of seeking higher education.

Established in 2022, the Connecticut Automatic Admission Program (CAAP) is open to all graduating Connecticut high school seniors who have a 3.0 weighted grade point average (GPA) or a 2.75 unweighted GPA. Students need to fill out only one application, and they will be automatically admitted to the program’s 10 participating colleges and universities. The program waives the application fees, student essays, and recommendation letters that are typically associated with the admissions process.

“We created this program because we want to simplify the application process and encourage high school students who never thought that they could go to college that it is possible,” Governor Lamont said. “The only thing this program requires is good grades. There are no application fees, and you only have to fill out one form. I strongly encourage every high school student in Connecticut to seize this opportunity.”

The program is administered on behalf of the state by Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) in partnership with the nonprofit organization Common App.

“The Connecticut Automatic Admissions Program is an example of how CSCU is creating educational access and equity by simplifying the admissions process and making it easier for Connecticut’s students to attend our institutions,” CSCU Interim Chancellor Dr. O. John Maduko said. “CAAP removes barriers to higher education – particularly for first-generation, minoritized, and underserved students – creating a bridge to access, opportunity, and a great postsecondary education.”

Participating colleges and universities include:

Central Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University

Southern Connecticut State University

Western Connecticut State University

Albertus Magnus College

Goodwin University

Mitchell College

University of Bridgeport

University of Hartford

University of New Haven

After applying, Common App sends letters to eligible applicants informing them they have been accepted and encouraging them to make the decision to enroll in one of these schools.

The application period for high school seniors who wish to enroll in a higher education institution for the 2026-2027 academic year has already begun and is open until May 1, 2026.

For more information and application instructions, visit www.ct.edu/autoadmit.