MURPHY, BLUMENTHAL SUPPORT BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO REPEAL TRUMP’S ILLEGAL, UNION-BUSTING EXECUTIVE ORDERS

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) co-sponsored the Protect America’s Workforce Act – bipartisan legislation to repeal two of President Trump’s union-busting executive orders and restore collective bargaining rights and workplace protections for federal workers.

These executive orders, issued earlier this year by Trump, revoked collective bargaining rights for a majority of federal employees under a false national security pretext. While federal employee unions do not negotiate pay or benefits, collective bargaining agreements do protect federal employees from retaliation, discrimination, and illegal firings, while promoting resources for whistleblowers and veterans.

“This assault on the collective bargaining rights of federal workers is about one thing: making it easier for Trump to fire qualified employees and replace them with his loyalist cronies. It’s just another tactic to intimidate federal workers and prevent them from calling out the corruption and illegality going on inside this administration. This bill terminates Trump’s lawless executive orders and protects hundreds of thousands of hardworking public servants so they can continue their important work without fear of retaliation from the president,” said Murphy.

“President Trump’s executive orders are a blatant attempt to silence and sideline the public servants who keep our government working for the American people,” said Blumenthal. The Protecting America’s Workforce Act defends not only federal workers’ rights, but also their dignity. I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort that restores fairness and ensures that no administration can trample on the legal protections our public servants have earned. Immediate legislative action is necessary to provide strong protections that workers deserve.”

The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (CRSA) grants the president authority to limit collective bargaining agreements when there is a national security concern. President Trump’s executive orders, however, sought to take advantage of the CRSA by inappropriately classifying two-thirds of the federal workforce as having national security missions in order to claim the authority needed to cancel valid union contracts.

This legislation also has the support of the AFL-CIO, Actors’ Equity Association, Alliance for Retired Americans, American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), American Federation of Musicians, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Communications Workers of America (CWA), Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE), Federal Education Association, International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM), International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, LIUNA – the Laborers’ International Union of North America, National Education Association, National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE-IAM), National Nurses United, National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU), National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), Seafarers International Union, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO (TTD), United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, United Auto Workers (UAW), United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), and United Steelworkers (USW).

This legislation was also cosponsored by U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Bill text is available here.