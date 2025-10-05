Stratford

Tri-Shop Sweep on Barnum Ave: 5 Charged, 17 Pounds Seized in Stratford–Bridgeport Raid

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 4, 2025

In August 2025, Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence (NVI) Unit developed information about ongoing illegal cannabis sales tied to three nearby smoke shops: Star Smoke & Variety (2339 Barnum Ave, Stratford), On Your Way Convenience & Smoke Shop (2248 Barnum Ave, Stratford), and Loco Smoke Shop (1742–1746 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport)—all within 0.35 miles of each other. Search warrants for all three locations were approved by the Bridgeport State’s Attorney’s Office on September 23, 2025, and executed simultaneously at about 1:00 p.m. on September 26, 2025 by NVI Detectives with support from Stratford Detectives Bureau, Stratford SRT, Bridgeport Police Task Force Officers, and Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) agents. During the operation, detectives seized approximately 17 pounds of illegal cannabis materials and products, $3,537 in cash, and a Lexus sedan; asset forfeiture proceedings are pending.

Arrests and charges include: Rami Sawan (at On Your Way) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Cannabis Without a License (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Raghavendra Tulluru (at Star Smoke & Variety) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License; Interfering with Police (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Fu Munazza (at Loco Smoke Shop) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License (released on $50,000 non-surety bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Anas Alsaedi (owner of all three shops) was stopped at about 1:35 p.m. while driving a Lexus eastbound on Boston Ave with a license plate registered to a different vehicle; he was identified, taken into custody, and charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Abdulrahman Essa (listed as sole proprietor of the three shops) surrendered at headquarters at about 7:00 p.m., and was charged with the same three offenses (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025).

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford Manhunt

Sep 29, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Town of Stratford Awarded Over $632,000 in Federal Grant Funding for Fire Department Safety Upgrades

Sep 29, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Sets Fall Concert Series: Four Free Events Oct. 5–Nov. 30

Sep 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Tri-Shop Sweep on Barnum Ave: 5 Charged, 17 Pounds Seized in Stratford–Bridgeport Raid

Oct 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Pedestrian Struck

Oct 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Crime Down 30% Year-to-Date; Q3 Shows Continued Progress Across Major Categories

Oct 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Structure Fire

Oct 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick