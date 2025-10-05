Tri-Shop Sweep on Barnum Ave: 5 Charged, 17 Pounds Seized in Stratford–Bridgeport Raid

In August 2025, Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence (NVI) Unit developed information about ongoing illegal cannabis sales tied to three nearby smoke shops: Star Smoke & Variety (2339 Barnum Ave, Stratford), On Your Way Convenience & Smoke Shop (2248 Barnum Ave, Stratford), and Loco Smoke Shop (1742–1746 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport)—all within 0.35 miles of each other. Search warrants for all three locations were approved by the Bridgeport State’s Attorney’s Office on September 23, 2025, and executed simultaneously at about 1:00 p.m. on September 26, 2025 by NVI Detectives with support from Stratford Detectives Bureau, Stratford SRT, Bridgeport Police Task Force Officers, and Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) agents. During the operation, detectives seized approximately 17 pounds of illegal cannabis materials and products, $3,537 in cash, and a Lexus sedan; asset forfeiture proceedings are pending.

Arrests and charges include: Rami Sawan (at On Your Way) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Cannabis Without a License (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Raghavendra Tulluru (at Star Smoke & Variety) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License; Interfering with Police (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Fu Munazza (at Loco Smoke Shop) — Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License (released on $50,000 non-surety bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Anas Alsaedi (owner of all three shops) was stopped at about 1:35 p.m. while driving a Lexus eastbound on Boston Ave with a license plate registered to a different vehicle; he was identified, taken into custody, and charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Sale 1KG+ Cannabis; Operation of a Drug Factory; Producing/Selling Without a License (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025). Abdulrahman Essa (listed as sole proprietor of the three shops) surrendered at headquarters at about 7:00 p.m., and was charged with the same three offenses (released on $50,000 bond; court Oct. 8, 2025).