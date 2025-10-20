Century-Old Ghosts Haunt Stratford Library October 28Live Performance of Tales to Chill the Bone

The Stratford Library presents “Halloween Hauntings” – two American tales of ghostly suspense on Tuesday, October 28. Written in the days of ominously flickering candles and kerosene lamps, “The Shadows on the Wall” and “The House That Was Not” are guaranteed to chill the bone. The special evening, performed by professional actress Michèle LaRue, is free and open to the public.

In the wake of a sudden mysterious death, “The Shadows on the Wall” draws four siblings home to a familiar but menacing New England parlor. “The House That Was Not” lures an unsuspecting new bride across the bleak Nebraska prairie. Authored by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman (1903) and Elia Wilkinson Peattie (1898), respectively, these tales evoke the America of a century ago, still enthralling audiences today. In this unique one-woman show, Michèle LaRue portrays eight characters. The Chicago-born and New Jersey-based LaRue tours nationally with her unique repertoire of century-old American TALES WELL TOLD. Audiences in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and New York have exclaimed, “What you offer is priceless”; “You had us on the edge of our seats”; “I will never look at shadows quite the same way again!”

“Halloween Hauntings” will be presented in the Library Lovell Room starting at 6:30 pm on October 28. The program is recommended for adult audiences. For further information visit the Stratford Library website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call: 203.385.4162.