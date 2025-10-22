Shots Fired at Penders Practice Field; Nine .45-Caliber Casings Recovered

STRATFORD — On Monday, October 13, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Penders Practice Field (at Glendale Rd. & Charlton St., directly across from the main field) for a report of shots fired. Detectives recovered nine (.45 caliber) spent shell casings scattered on the practice field.

Surveillance video shows two groups of three males meeting on the field; within seconds, one male points a firearm toward the other group and fires nine rounds. No injuries were immediately reported at the scene. Detective Rachel Crosby is leading the investigation; anyone with information is asked to call (203) 385-4122 or email rcrosby@townofstratford.com.