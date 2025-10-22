Stratford

Shots Fired at Penders Practice Field; Nine .45-Caliber Casings Recovered

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 21, 2025

STRATFORD — On Monday, October 13, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Penders Practice Field (at Glendale Rd. & Charlton St., directly across from the main field) for a report of shots fired. Detectives recovered nine (.45 caliber) spent shell casings scattered on the practice field.

Surveillance video shows two groups of three males meeting on the field; within seconds, one male points a firearm toward the other group and fires nine rounds. No injuries were immediately reported at the scene. Detective Rachel Crosby is leading the investigation; anyone with information is asked to call (203) 385-4122 or email rcrosby@townofstratford.com.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

