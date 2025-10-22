Stratford

Domestic Violence Homicide on Griffen Street; Suspect in Custody, $1M Bond

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 21, 2025

STRATFORD — On October 20, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., Stratford Police received a 911 call from a male who said he had just stabbed his girlfriend and intended to kill himself. The caller identified himself as Stanley Mulvey and provided the location as a home on Griffen Street, identifying the victim as Megan McShane. Responding officers found Mulvey lying atop an unresponsive McShane on the kitchen floor; both were covered in blood, and a large, blood-covered kitchen knife was nearby. Mulvey refused commands to move and was physically removed from the residence, then handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, where police say he made several admissions that he had killed McShane. A Stratford EMS paramedic arrived and pronounced McShane deceased from obvious homicidal injuries.

Police note Mulvey is a convicted felon who was previously arrested in May 2025 in a domestic violence case in which McShane was the victim. Mulvey was transported to headquarters and charged with Murder and Interfering with a Police Officer. He was issued an October 21, 2025 court date and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

