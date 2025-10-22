Domestic Violence Homicide on Griffen Street; Suspect in Custody, $1M Bond

STRATFORD — On October 20, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., Stratford Police received a 911 call from a male who said he had just stabbed his girlfriend and intended to kill himself. The caller identified himself as Stanley Mulvey and provided the location as a home on Griffen Street, identifying the victim as Megan McShane. Responding officers found Mulvey lying atop an unresponsive McShane on the kitchen floor; both were covered in blood, and a large, blood-covered kitchen knife was nearby. Mulvey refused commands to move and was physically removed from the residence, then handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, where police say he made several admissions that he had killed McShane. A Stratford EMS paramedic arrived and pronounced McShane deceased from obvious homicidal injuries.

Police note Mulvey is a convicted felon who was previously arrested in May 2025 in a domestic violence case in which McShane was the victim. Mulvey was transported to headquarters and charged with Murder and Interfering with a Police Officer. He was issued an October 21, 2025 court date and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.