Stratford

Yearlong Probe Nets Second Arrest in CubeSmart Storage Heist

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 21, 2025

Norwalk police investigating the July 1, 2024 commercial burglary at CubeSmart on Bouton Street have made an additional arrest tied to multiple broken-into storage units and thefts totaling about $23,000 in property, along with several firearms. Detective Barron led a yearlong investigation with partner agencies, which included the recovery of a stolen .357 revolver in Branford.

Following a prior arrest of Tylon Gardner on September 10, 2025, detectives identified Colt Meadows, 22, as another suspect, obtained a warrant through Stamford Superior Court, and took him into custody there on October 14, 2025. Meadows is charged with multiple counts of third-degree burglary and conspiracy, first- and third-degree larceny and conspiracy, and theft of a firearm and conspiracy; bond was set at $50,000.d

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Domestic Violence Homicide on Griffen Street; Suspect in Custody, $1M Bond

Oct 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Shots Fired at Penders Practice Field; Nine .45-Caliber Casings Recovered

Oct 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Century-Old Ghosts Haunt Stratford Library October 28Live Performance of Tales to Chill the Bone

Oct 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Investigating Serious Incident on Black Rock Avenue

Oct 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Protective Order Violation; Multiple Warrants Served

Oct 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Fire Truck Accident

Oct 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Yearlong Probe Nets Second Arrest in CubeSmart Storage Heist

Oct 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick