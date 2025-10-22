Yearlong Probe Nets Second Arrest in CubeSmart Storage Heist

Norwalk police investigating the July 1, 2024 commercial burglary at CubeSmart on Bouton Street have made an additional arrest tied to multiple broken-into storage units and thefts totaling about $23,000 in property, along with several firearms. Detective Barron led a yearlong investigation with partner agencies, which included the recovery of a stolen .357 revolver in Branford.

Following a prior arrest of Tylon Gardner on September 10, 2025, detectives identified Colt Meadows, 22, as another suspect, obtained a warrant through Stamford Superior Court, and took him into custody there on October 14, 2025. Meadows is charged with multiple counts of third-degree burglary and conspiracy, first- and third-degree larceny and conspiracy, and theft of a firearm and conspiracy; bond was set at $50,000.d