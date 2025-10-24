Supreme Physical Therapy Celebrates New Stratford Office with Ribbon Cutting

STRATFORD, CT — October 23, 2025 — Supreme Physical Therapy and Wellness Rehab celebrated the grand opening of its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1825 Barnum Avenue, Suite 204. Owner Dr. Ilicia Mathis, PT, DPT, welcomed community members and local officials to mark the milestone and reaffirm her commitment to helping Stratford residents live healthier, pain-free lives.

“I’m super excited and happy to be serving the town of Stratford,” said Dr. Mathis during the event. “We’re here to get our community moving and feeling better.”

Supreme Physical Therapy and Wellness Rehab offers a wide range of personalized services designed to restore physical function and relieve pain caused by injury, disease, or disability. Treatments include stretching, mobility training, cupping therapy, acupuncture, and guided exercise programs.

The clinic’s mission is rooted in evidence-based care and compassionate service. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Mathis and Dr. Erika Jackson, PT, DPT, Supreme Physical Therapy operates offices in both Stratford, Connecticut, and Houston, Texas. Their licensed therapists provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment programs including manual therapy, post-operative care, vestibular and neuromuscular re-education, sports medicine, and balance training.

“Our promise is to always listen,” said Dr. Mathis. “We take every patient seriously to ensure they receive the most professional and effective care possible.”

Supreme Physical Therapy’s Stratford office is now open and accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.supremeptw.com or call the Stratford office at 475-328-0009