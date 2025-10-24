Stratford

Supreme Physical Therapy Celebrates New Stratford Office with Ribbon Cutting

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 24, 2025

STRATFORD, CT — October 23, 2025 — Supreme Physical Therapy and Wellness Rehab celebrated the grand opening of its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1825 Barnum Avenue, Suite 204. Owner Dr. Ilicia Mathis, PT, DPT, welcomed community members and local officials to mark the milestone and reaffirm her commitment to helping Stratford residents live healthier, pain-free lives.

“I’m super excited and happy to be serving the town of Stratford,” said Dr. Mathis during the event. “We’re here to get our community moving and feeling better.”

Supreme Physical Therapy and Wellness Rehab offers a wide range of personalized services designed to restore physical function and relieve pain caused by injury, disease, or disability. Treatments include stretching, mobility training, cupping therapy, acupuncture, and guided exercise programs.

The clinic’s mission is rooted in evidence-based care and compassionate service. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Mathis and Dr. Erika Jackson, PT, DPT, Supreme Physical Therapy operates offices in both Stratford, Connecticut, and Houston, Texas. Their licensed therapists provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment programs including manual therapy, post-operative care, vestibular and neuromuscular re-education, sports medicine, and balance training.

“Our promise is to always listen,” said Dr. Mathis. “We take every patient seriously to ensure they receive the most professional and effective care possible.”

Supreme Physical Therapy’s Stratford office is now open and accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.supremeptw.com or call the Stratford office at 475-328-0009

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

