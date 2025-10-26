Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN NOVEMBER

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 26, 2025

11/1, 11/19: 4:30-5:30 pm: Teen Lingo Lounge
Have you been looking for a fun way to learn or practice a new language? Come connect with others and help each other perfect this skill. We will also use the library’s database Transparent Language as a guide. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.
¿Has estado buscando una forma divertida de aprender o practicar un nuevo idioma? Ven a conectar con otros y ayúdense mutuamente a perfeccionar esta habilidad. También utilizaremos la base de datos de la biblioteca, Transparent Language, como guía.

11/12: 4:00-5:00 pm: Teen Food Explorers: Chopped!
Join Food Explorers for a round of Chopped! You’ll be teaming up to create your own DIY tacos. Choose from a limited pantry of ingredients and get to work creating your own fillings, toppings, salsas and sauces. Teamwork is key! All ingredients are nut free and vegetarian. Grades 6-12. Registration Required. Location: Lovell Room.

11/20: 4:00-5:30 pm: Zines For Teens
Teens – Learn the art of making a zine: a self-published, DIY mini-comic or magazine! We will have all the supplies, and help you get started with topics and ideas. Let your creativity flow! Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

11/25: 4:00-5:30 pm: Thanksgiving Cupcake Decorating
Let the holiday season begin! Join us while we learn how to create these tasty holiday treats. Registration opens on 11/1. Grades 6-12. Registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

