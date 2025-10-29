Stratford

Borealis Cannabis by Shangri-La Celebrates Grand Opening of $34 Million Cultivation Facility in Stratford

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 28, 2025

STRATFORD, Conn. (October 28, 2025) — Local and state officials joined business and community leaders Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Borealis Cannabis by Shangri-La, a new state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing facility located at 305 Hathaway Drive in Stratford.

The 40,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of more than $34 million and marks a major milestone in the growth of Connecticut’s cannabis industry. The site will employ approximately 80 people across cultivation, processing, compliance, packaging, and administrative roles.

“This facility is just another investment we’re making in Connecticut,” said Nevil Patel, Founder and CEO of Shangri-La Enterprise, the parent company of Borealis. “We’re proud to be part of this community and excited for what’s to come.”

The Stratford facility will produce up to 20,000 square feet of premium cannabis canopy annually, yielding a variety of high-end products including flower, infused pre-rolls, live resin vapes, solventless concentrates, and gummies. Borealis will also offer white-label manufacturing for other brands in Connecticut’s growing adult-use market.

Dr. Kepal Patel, President of Borealis Cannabis, said the company expects to begin planting in mid-November, with its first harvest and product launch projected for early 2026. “We’re bringing products and innovation Connecticut hasn’t seen yet,” Patel said. “Every product will be crafted with precision, consistency, and quality at the forefront.”

Mayor Laura Hoydick welcomed Borealis to Stratford and praised the company’s investment. “We love our manufacturers, and this is a different kind of manufacturing that will truly benefit our community,” she said. “Your investment here—$34 million—is no small thing, and we’re grateful for the partnership.”

Founded in 2019, Shangri-La Enterprise operates 14 retail locations nationwide, including dispensaries in Norwalk, Waterbury, and Plainville, with additional Connecticut locations planned. The company’s philosophy blends craftsmanship, science, and sustainability, with an emphasis on community partnership and consumer education.

The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, guided tours of the new facility, and remarks honoring the advocates who paved the way for Connecticut’s legal cannabis industry.

About Borealis Cannabis by Shangri-La

Borealis Cannabis by Shangri-La is a premium cannabis brand dedicated to craftsmanship, innovation, and wellness. A division of Shangri-La Enterprise, Borealis combines cutting-edge cultivation techniques with sustainable practices to produce high-quality cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and solventless concentrates. Shangri-La’s mission is to empower consumers through education, safety, and consistent quality — providing professional, reliable access to cannabis while fostering community growth and responsible development.

For more information, visit www.shangriladispensaries.com.

By Stephen Krauchick

