Stratford Police Seek Don Zemo in $14K Small-Business Fraud; Multiple Warrants Statewide

STRATFORD — The Stratford Police Detective Division is seeking Don Zemo, last known to reside in Milford, in connection with an active felony arrest warrant for Larceny in the First Degree and Issuing Bad Checks. Investigators say Zemo, a convicted felon, is accused of defrauding a Stratford-based small business of more than $14,000 and is also wanted for similar crimes in other Connecticut communities.

Police report that the Fairfield, Brookfield, and New Canaan Police Departments each hold outstanding warrants for Zemo. Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information is asked to contact Detective Jon Policano at (475) 319-0316 (call or text).