Stratford

Stratford Police Seek Don Zemo in $14K Small-Business Fraud; Multiple Warrants Statewide

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 1, 2025

STRATFORD — The Stratford Police Detective Division is seeking Don Zemo, last known to reside in Milford, in connection with an active felony arrest warrant for Larceny in the First Degree and Issuing Bad Checks. Investigators say Zemo, a convicted felon, is accused of defrauding a Stratford-based small business of more than $14,000 and is also wanted for similar crimes in other Connecticut communities.

Police report that the Fairfield, Brookfield, and New Canaan Police Departments each hold outstanding warrants for Zemo. Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information is asked to contact Detective Jon Policano at (475) 319-0316 (call or text).

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Borealis Cannabis by Shangri-La Celebrates Grand Opening of $34 Million Cultivation Facility in Stratford

Oct 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN NOVEMBER

Oct 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Supreme Physical Therapy Celebrates New Stratford Office with Ribbon Cutting

Oct 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Seymour Man Charged After Target Lot Disturbance; Officer Injured

Nov 1, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Nov 1, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Crash!

Nov 1, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Police Seek Don Zemo in $14K Small-Business Fraud; Multiple Warrants Statewide

Nov 1, 2025 Stephen Krauchick