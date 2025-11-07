Stratford

Stratford Police: Wanted Fraud Suspect Don Zemo Surrenders After Public Tips

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 6, 2025

Stratford, CT — The Stratford Police Department announces that Don Zemo (DOB 08/07/1964), a convicted felon wanted on multiple felony warrants throughout Connecticut, surrendered himself this morning to Detective Jon Policano.

Zemo was originally sought by Stratford Police on an outstanding felony arrest warrant charging him with Larceny in the First Degree and Issuing Bad Checks. He is accused of defrauding a Stratford small business of more than $14,000, and additional warrants for similar crimes were held by the Fairfield, Brookfield, and New Canaan Police Departments.

Following the department’s public request for assistance, Detective Policano received numerous calls from the community, which ultimately led to direct communication between Zemo and the detective earlier this week. Police say this public response was pivotal in bringing the investigation to a successful close.

“The media’s assistance cannot be overstated,” the department noted, thanking local outlets and residents for their support.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

