Stratford Police: Wanted Fraud Suspect Don Zemo Surrenders After Public Tips

Stratford, CT — The Stratford Police Department announces that Don Zemo (DOB 08/07/1964), a convicted felon wanted on multiple felony warrants throughout Connecticut, surrendered himself this morning to Detective Jon Policano.

Zemo was originally sought by Stratford Police on an outstanding felony arrest warrant charging him with Larceny in the First Degree and Issuing Bad Checks. He is accused of defrauding a Stratford small business of more than $14,000, and additional warrants for similar crimes were held by the Fairfield, Brookfield, and New Canaan Police Departments.

Following the department’s public request for assistance, Detective Policano received numerous calls from the community, which ultimately led to direct communication between Zemo and the detective earlier this week. Police say this public response was pivotal in bringing the investigation to a successful close.

“The media’s assistance cannot be overstated,” the department noted, thanking local outlets and residents for their support.