Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Individual Responsible for False SantaCon Promotion

Stephen Krauchick

Nov 21, 2025


Fairfield, CT – On 11/19/2025, the Fairfield Police Department arrested Fairfield University Student
Emmet Blaney, age 19, of Massapequa, NY, on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Disorderly
Conduct and Criminal Attempt to Commit Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, following an
investigation into Blaney promoting a SantaCon gathering, at specific private residential beach
addresses that he has no affiliation with, and without the homeowner’s permission. These promotions
reached over 600,000 views. Blaney was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in
Bridgeport Superior Court on 12/8/2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

