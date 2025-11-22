Fairfield Police Arrest Individual Responsible for False SantaCon Promotion

Fairfield, CT – On 11/19/2025, the Fairfield Police Department arrested Fairfield University Student
Emmet Blaney, age 19, of Massapequa, NY, on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Disorderly
Conduct and Criminal Attempt to Commit Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, following an
investigation into Blaney promoting a SantaCon gathering, at specific private residential beach
addresses that he has no affiliation with, and without the homeowner’s permission. These promotions
reached over 600,000 views. Blaney was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in
Bridgeport Superior Court on 12/8/2025.