Town and Chamber to Host Annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll”

Residents Encouraged to “Shop Local” for the Holidays

The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced today that they will co-sponsor the 13th Annual Fairfield Holiday “Shop & Stroll” on Thursday, December 11, 2025 from 6-9PM. Participating shops will stay open late and offer an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments. Traveling carolers and musicians from local schools will fill the air with holiday cheer.

“This is a great opportunity to support our local businesses and get your holiday shopping done while enjoying a fun night out with family or friends,” said Director of Community & Economic Development Mark Barnhart.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz added, “The Chamber of Commerce is happy to be partnering with the Town on this festive event as it will give our businesses another opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns and together, help celebrate the holiday season with a wonderful shopping experience!”

Mr. Barnhart also called upon residents and non-residents alike to take advantage of special shopping opportunities on “Small Business Saturday” immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday on Saturday, November 29th. The Town and Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a welcome station during the Holiday Market at Greenfield Hill Commons from 10AM until 2PM on Small Business Saturday, at which shoppers may receive a complimentary “Shop Small” canvas shopping bag, courtesy of American Express, as well as other free goodies, while supplies last. Small Business Saturday started in 2010 as a way to celebrate and support small businesses.

Mr. Barnhart remarked, “The Town is pleased to serve as a neighborhood champion for this event. ’Small Business Saturday’ is a terrific opportunity to kick off the holiday season by remembering the small businesses that help make Fairfield special, and we would encourage all to ‘Shop Small’ throughout the year, but especially during this festive time of year.”

Businesses that wish to participate or sponsor the Holiday Shop & Stroll event should contact Marketing and Business Development Manager Mary Alice Limperopulos at (203) 256-3120 by close of business on Monday, November 17.