SantaCon 2025: Town Issues Warning Ahead of Private Event

The Fairfield Police Department is issuing a public advisory ahead of SantaCon on Saturday, December 6, 2025. This advisory is intended to clarify what is occurring in Fairfield, set expectations, and outline the steps being taken to protect residents and maintain public safety.

There is no public SantaCon event in Fairfield this year. The only sanctioned activity is the private, ticketed event being hosted by Fairfield University for Fairfield University students and their registered guests. This event is not open to the public. All attendees will be required to have a ticket, show identification, and only individuals 21 years or older will be permitted to consume alcohol.

In 2024, Fairfield experienced significant challenges when thousands of college-aged individuals arrived in the beach area, creating safety hazards, quality-of-life issues, and an unsustainable strain on emergency services. As a residential beach community, Fairfield is not designed to accommodate large, unregulated crowds. Following last year’s difficulties, the Fairfield Police Department, Town officials, and Fairfield University collaborated to develop a more controlled and responsible approach for 2025. Much of Fairfield’s shoreline consists of private property and private beach associations, which are not open to the general public.

Recently, unauthorized social media accounts have circulated false and misleading information about SantaCon occurring at locations other than the sanctioned Fairfield University event. These posts are inaccurate and are being reviewed by law enforcement. Anyone without a ticket to the private event will not be permitted entry. Those coming to Fairfield expecting a public SantaCon gathering will not find one.

To ensure public safety, the Fairfield Police Department, working with Fairfield University Public Safety, the State’s Attorney’s Office, mutual-aid law enforcement partners, private security firms, Fairfield’s Emergency Management Team, and Town officials, will maintain a substantial presence throughout the beach area and downtown before, during, and after the event. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced in the beach area. Vehicles parked in violation of posted restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

All violations of law, including trespassing, open container violations, disorderly conduct, and other town ordinance or criminal violations, will be addressed immediately.

Chief Michael Paris emphasized that while the department respects the rights of all individuals, the Town of Fairfield will not tolerate disruptive, unsafe, or unlawful behavior that threatens the peace of the community. He noted that the Town’s response and communication plan reflect lessons learned from 2024 and the priority of protecting Fairfield’s residents and neighborhoods. “Our priority is protecting our residents, our neighborhoods, and everyone’s safety. If you are not invited to the private event, do not come to Fairfield expecting a public SantaCon celebration. There isn’t one. Our message is simple: If you come to Fairfield to break the law or disrupt this community, you will be held accountable.” Chief Paris said.

Fairfield’s First Selectman Christine Vitale said “If you are planning to travel to Fairfield for this event, don’t. We are putting extensive plans in place so that our neighborhoods or emergency services are not overwhelmed. I want our residents to know that our police will be there and will be looking for all violations of the law, including trespassing. Our community’s protection is our first consideration.”