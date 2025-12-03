Westport

Longshore Golf Course Sets Season-Closing Date for December 7

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 2, 2025

Westport, CT — Parks and Recreation Director Erik Barbieri announced today that the Longshore Golf Course will officially close for the season on Sunday, December 7.

“We are pleased to have been able to extend the 2025 golf season this far into December,” said Barbieri. “On behalf of the Town of Westport, Head Golf Professional Jon Janik, Golf Course Superintendent Sean Charles, and the entire staff at Longshore, we wish all our loyal Longshore golfers a Happy and Healthy New Year. We look forward to seeing you in the spring.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

