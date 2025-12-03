Longshore Golf Course Sets Season-Closing Date for December 7

Westport, CT — Parks and Recreation Director Erik Barbieri announced today that the Longshore Golf Course will officially close for the season on Sunday, December 7.

“We are pleased to have been able to extend the 2025 golf season this far into December,” said Barbieri. “On behalf of the Town of Westport, Head Golf Professional Jon Janik, Golf Course Superintendent Sean Charles, and the entire staff at Longshore, we wish all our loyal Longshore golfers a Happy and Healthy New Year. We look forward to seeing you in the spring.”