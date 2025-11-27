Westport Ulta Theft Case Ends in $50K Bond Arrest

Police say a months-old shoplifting case at Ulta Beauty in Westport has now resulted in an arrest after surveillance video helped identify a suspect. Store management reported the theft on November 3, after discovering the incident during a routine review of security footage from September 6.

According to investigators, two individuals entered the store together, with one intentionally creating a distraction while the second suspect, later identified as Peggy Inesti, allegedly removed multiple bottles of fragrance and testers from store shelves and placed them into a tote bag. Both suspects then exited the store without paying for the merchandise. The total loss was reported at $1,726.

Through information sharing with other law enforcement agencies investigating similar thefts in their jurisdictions, Inesti was developed as a suspect in this case. A warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with the investigation.

On November 24, Inesti turned herself in at police headquarters and was formally charged with Larceny Fourth Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Fourth Degree. Her bond was set at $50,000, which she posted prior to being released. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on December 8.