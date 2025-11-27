Traffic Advisory – Pequot Runners Thanksgiving Day Road Race

Thursday, November 27, 2025

The Pequot Running Club of Fairfield will be holding its annual Thanksgiving Day five-mile road race on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The race kicks off in Southport and will initially enter Westport from Pequot Avenue/Beachside Avenue.

It then travels North on Sasco Creek Road, East on Greens Farms Road, Northwest on Clapboard Hill Road, South on Maple Avenue South, West on Greens Farms Road, South on New Creek Road and then East on Beachside Avenue until the race re-enters Southport on Pequot Avenue.

The race is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and should have completely exited all Westport roads by approximately 11:00 am. While the race is traveling through town, residents and motorists can expect temporary road closures and delays associated with the event.

Please alter any travel plans accordingly, allowing extra time for any delays caused by the event, and/or seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible.