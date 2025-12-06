Westport

Second Warrant at Sono One Stop Leads to Arrest and New Violations Under Norwalk Vape Shop Ordinance

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 5, 2025

On December 3, 2025, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division executed a second search and seizure warrant at Sono One Stop, located at 83 Washington Street. The store had previously been searched in January 2025, and officers were aware that clerk Aiman Faroq Mohsen-Alhodais also had an active arrest warrant for the sale of a controlled substance. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into Norwalk smoke shops suspected of selling cannabis and cannabis products without a valid state cannabis license. Under Connecticut law, products containing more than 0.3% THC cannot be sold without a licensed cannabis permit, and marijuana can only be sold at authorized dispensaries.

Earlier this year, Norwalk adopted a new ordinance regulating vape and smoke shops due to repeated issues with illegal marijuana sales. The ordinance imposes a $250 fine for a first violation, a six-month license suspension for a second violation within twelve months, and full license revocation upon a third violation within twenty-four months. Shops with suspended or revoked licenses must remove all vape products from the premises, with each day of noncompliance constituting a separate offense. During the December 3rd search, investigators recovered approximately 1.5 pounds of cannabis products, including pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, THC edibles, and marijuana-filled containers. Mohsen-Alhodais was taken into custody without incident, and the recovery of illegal products marks Sono One Stop’s second violation under the city ordinance, following a citation issued in November.

Mohsen-Alhodais was charged on scene with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, with bond set at $50,000. He also faces an additional $50,000 bond on his existing warrant for the sale of a controlled substance. His court date is December 18, 2025. Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous internet tips at norwalkpd.com, or send anonymous text tips by texting NORWALKPD and the message to TIP411 (847411).

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Longshore Golf Course Sets Season-Closing Date for December 7

Dec 2, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Ulta Theft Case Ends in $50K Bond Arrest

Nov 27, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Traffic Advisory – Pequot Runners Thanksgiving Day Road Race –

Nov 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

Manhunt on I-95

Dec 5, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Second Warrant at Sono One Stop Leads to Arrest and New Violations Under Norwalk Vape Shop Ordinance

Dec 5, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Connecticut Activates Statewide Severe Cold Weather Protocol Through December 9; Municipalities Announce Local Warming Centers

Dec 5, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Small Fire Contained to Restroom at Stratford Home Depot

Dec 2, 2025 Stephen Krauchick