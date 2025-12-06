Second Warrant at Sono One Stop Leads to Arrest and New Violations Under Norwalk Vape Shop Ordinance

On December 3, 2025, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division executed a second search and seizure warrant at Sono One Stop, located at 83 Washington Street. The store had previously been searched in January 2025, and officers were aware that clerk Aiman Faroq Mohsen-Alhodais also had an active arrest warrant for the sale of a controlled substance. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into Norwalk smoke shops suspected of selling cannabis and cannabis products without a valid state cannabis license. Under Connecticut law, products containing more than 0.3% THC cannot be sold without a licensed cannabis permit, and marijuana can only be sold at authorized dispensaries.

Earlier this year, Norwalk adopted a new ordinance regulating vape and smoke shops due to repeated issues with illegal marijuana sales. The ordinance imposes a $250 fine for a first violation, a six-month license suspension for a second violation within twelve months, and full license revocation upon a third violation within twenty-four months. Shops with suspended or revoked licenses must remove all vape products from the premises, with each day of noncompliance constituting a separate offense. During the December 3rd search, investigators recovered approximately 1.5 pounds of cannabis products, including pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, THC edibles, and marijuana-filled containers. Mohsen-Alhodais was taken into custody without incident, and the recovery of illegal products marks Sono One Stop’s second violation under the city ordinance, following a citation issued in November.

Mohsen-Alhodais was charged on scene with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, with bond set at $50,000. He also faces an additional $50,000 bond on his existing warrant for the sale of a controlled substance. His court date is December 18, 2025. Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous internet tips at norwalkpd.com, or send anonymous text tips by texting NORWALKPD and the message to TIP411 (847411).