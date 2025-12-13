Westport Public Works Shares Winter Plowing Guidelines and Safety Reminders

The Westport Department of Public Works (DPW) has shared important winter weather information as crews prepare to plow and treat town roadways. Officials are urging residents to slow down and use extra caution when driving during snow and ice conditions.

DPW is responsible for maintaining 124 miles of town roads with a limited number of plow drivers, making plowing priorities necessary. Main roads are cleared first, with special attention given to steep hills and challenging intersections, followed by side streets and then dead-end roads. On side streets, plow drivers typically make one pass to keep roads open while focusing on ensuring main roads remain accessible for emergency vehicles.

Residents are reminded not to pass or closely follow snowplows, as plow trucks have large blind spots and cannot stop or maneuver quickly. Passing plows can be dangerous due to limited visibility, blowing snow that can create whiteout conditions, and snow ridges forming between lanes. DPW notes that slower plowing speeds allow drivers to better apply road salt, helping reduce costs and environmental impact.

The department also emphasized the demanding nature of snowplow operations, which require hours of concentration while navigating large vehicles in dark, cold, and hazardous conditions. Residents are asked to remain patient and cautious when encountering plow trucks on the road.

DPW explained that snowplows angle their blades to the right, pushing snow toward the roadside. As a result, snow accumulation at the end of private driveways is unavoidable and remains the homeowner’s responsibility to clear, not the town’s.

The town also prohibits private snowplow contractors from pushing snow from driveways or parking lots onto public roads, as it creates hazards and interferes with municipal plowing. If snow must be pushed into the roadway due to limited space, contractors are required to re-plow the street until it is safe for travel.

Under Town Ordinance Sec. 50-407, businesses are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks along their properties. DPW also clarified its mailbox damage policy, stating the town will only repair or replace mailboxes struck directly by a plow blade. Damage caused by snow thrown from the roadway or by private plowing contractors is not the town’s responsibility.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact Westport Public Works at 203-341-1120.