Westport Police Warn of Alarming Rise in Vehicle Thefts and Attempted Thefts

Westport, CT — January 7, 2026 — The Westport Police Department is urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant following an alarming trend identified in recent investigations involving stolen vehicles and attempted vehicle thefts.

As has been the case for several years, Westport continues to be a persistent target for car thieves. What once largely involved suspects quietly walking neighborhoods overnight to avoid confrontation has evolved into far more aggressive and brazen behavior. Police say offenders are now operating at all hours of the day and night, targeting both public and private locations, and increasingly following specific vehicles and victims.

In multiple recent cases, victims reported encountering suspects in their driveways or inside residential garages shortly after returning home. Investigators believe many of these victims were deliberately targeted and followed from locations such as grocery stores or service stations, where vehicles were left unoccupied long enough to allow a theft attempt. In one recent incident, a suspect entered a vehicle in a public parking lot believing it to be empty, only to encounter a teenage juvenile seated in the back seat. The suspect fled after being startled.

Police stress that vehicle theft remains extremely prevalent in Westport and surrounding communities. A consistent factor in these incidents is vehicles being left unlocked, running, or with keys or key fobs inside or within easy reach.

The Westport Police Department has multiple active investigations underway and continues to use all available tools to identify and hold suspects accountable. However, officials note that offenders are increasingly employing countermeasures to avoid identification and apprehension.

Residents and visitors are strongly urged to take preventative measures, including locking vehicles, removing keys and fobs from the passenger compartment, securing garages, and avoiding leaving vehicles unattended even briefly. Police emphasize that situational awareness is now just as critical as physical security measures.

Authorities warn that direct encounters with suspects could lead to dangerous outcomes. Anyone who observes suspicious activity or believes they are being followed is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately or drive to the nearest police station. When returning home, residents are encouraged to park in enclosed garages when possible and secure doors promptly. In several recent cases, police say only seconds were needed for a theft attempt to occur.

