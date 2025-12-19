Robbery Investigation Leads to Norwalk Man’s Arrest in Stamford

NORWALK, CT — A robbery investigation that began on Woodward Avenue last month has resulted in the arrest of a Norwalk man, according to police.

On November 17, 2025, at approximately 9:04 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of an armed subject in the area of 42 Woodward Avenue. The caller reported that a male was outside with a firearm threatening individuals, while a second suspect allegedly stole money from the complainant. Both suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and, through surveillance video review and other investigative efforts, Detective Imparato identified one of the suspects as Jimmie Springer. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained through Stamford Superior Court.

On December 18, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division, assisted by the Detective Bureau and the Stamford Police Department Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit, located Springer in Stamford and took him into custody without incident. Following his arrest, Springer was remanded into the custody of parole.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Arrested: Jimmie Springer, 33

Charges: Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Bond: Remanded by parole

Court Date: December 30, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Norwalk Police website or by texting “NORWALKPD” to TIP411 (847411).