Norwalk Police Arrest Man After Overnight Standoff Tied to Protective Order Violations

Norwalk Police say patrol officers investigated a domestic dispute on December 13, 2025 at approximately 3:28 p.m. After speaking with the victim, officers were told Jeffrey Vigil was allegedly violating an active no-contact protective order.

Police said the investigation determined Vigil had returned to a residence on Old Saugatuck Road following a previous arrest connected to a December 10 domestic violence incident in which police say Vigil discharged a firearm and shot a dog inside the home. The victim reported that Vigil changed the locks and instructed the victim not to return or contact police. Officers also reported they were unable to account for Vigil’s firearms, which police said he was required to surrender under the protective order.

Officers responded to the residence to attempt contact, but police said Vigil refused to exit the home or communicate. Due to the prior firearm discharge and the belief that multiple firearms remained unaccounted for inside the residence, Norwalk Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene.

Police said negotiators made repeated attempts to establish communication and encourage Vigil to surrender peacefully. While negotiations continued, patrol officers applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Vigil as well as a search warrant for the residence. Despite continued efforts, police said Vigil repeatedly refused to surrender, yelled at officers, and stayed inside the home.

Because of his behavior and the potential presence of firearms, police said ESU used multiple tactics to get Vigil to exit safely. When those efforts failed, ESU members entered the residence. Vigil was located on the second floor and taken into custody at approximately 12:05 a.m. without further incident, according to police.

Following the arrest, officers searched the home under the search warrant and reported locating a large quantity of ammunition.

Police listed Vigil’s charges as:

Warrant charges: Violation of a standing criminal protective order (2 counts), Criminal lockout

Violation of a standing criminal protective order (2 counts), Criminal lockout On-scene charges: Violation of a standing criminal protective order, Criminal violation of a restraining order, Interfering with an officer

Police said warrant bond was set at $750,000, with an additional $250,000 on-scene bond. Vigil is scheduled to appear in court on December 15, 2025.

Norwalk Police said anyone with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous tips online at norwalkpd.com, or text “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 through the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline at 203-588-9097, or call 911 in an emergency.