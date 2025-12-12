Norwalk

Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute and Shooting Injures Dog in Norwalk

ByAlex

Dec 12, 2025

Norwalk Police responded to a reported domestic dispute on Old Saugatuck Road at approximately 6:55 p.m. on December 10, 2025, after receiving reports that a shot had been fired. Upon arrival, officers found a large brown pit bull suffering from a gunshot wound to its shoulder.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the injured dog, applying pressure to the wound and working to stabilize the animal. The dog was transported by police to the VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center, where it was later reported to be in stable condition.

Police determined that Jeffrey Vigil, 52, had been involved in a disturbance with the victim when the dog bit him on the leg. During the incident, Vigil discharged a firearm, striking the dog, before fleeing the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Norwalk Detectives responded and recovered a 9mm shell casing from the residence. Vigil’s vehicle information was broadcast to surrounding agencies, and he was later located by the Greenwich Police Department, who also recovered a Glock firearm in his possession.

Vigil was transported to Greenwich Hospital for treatment before being processed at Norwalk Police Headquarters. He has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Violation of a Restraining Order, and Disorderly Conduct. His bond was set at $150,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 11, 2025.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous tips online at norwalkpd.com, or text “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

