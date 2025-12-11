Search Warrant at Norwalk Smoke Shop Leads to Seizure of Illegal Marijuana Products

Norwalk Police say their Special Services Division executed a search and seizure warrant at Smokey Bear Tobacco and Vape, 43 North Main Street, on December 10th as part of an ongoing investigation into smoke shops suspected of selling illegal cannabis products. Under Connecticut law, any product exceeding 0.3% total THC cannot be sold without a state-issued cannabis license, and marijuana sales are restricted to licensed dispensaries.

During the search, investigators found a hidden magnetic compartment near the cash register containing marijuana products. Police seized approximately 1.4 pounds of illegal marijuana edibles, 0.1375 pounds of THC vape product, and 0.54 pounds of marijuana flower. As part of the edibles, officers also located THC-infused seltzers: 89 cans with 25mg THC, 120 cans with 50mg THC, and three cans with 5mg THC. A total of $1,714 in cash was also recovered.

Police took Islam Altahami, 19, into custody on charges related to the sale and possession of the seized marijuana products. Investigators say this is the second violation of Norwalk’s municipal ordinance regulating vape shops at this business. Altahami was additionally wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

On-scene charges include Illegal Sale of Marijuana and Possession of More Than 8 Ounces of Marijuana, with additional illegal sale charges attached to the warrant. His total bond was set at $60,000, and he is due in court on December 24, 2025.

Anyone with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous online tips at norwalkpd.com, or text “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).