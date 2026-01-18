State News

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON GAO REPORTS ON COAST GUARD’S INADEQUATE EFFORTS TO ADDRESS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

ByAlex

Jan 17, 2026

[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released the below statement following the release of two reports by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) efforts to implement reforms aimed at addressing sexual misconduct:

“I am deeply disappointed that USCG has dropped the ball on basic reporting requirements that would provide transparency about sexual misconduct in the Coast Guard. GAO’s findings reveal that the Coast Guard’s culture of coverup—exposed by my PSI investigation—continues to this day. While the Coast Guard has taken some steps to support survivors, it is clear more work needs to be done to adequately protect cadets and Coasties.”

In September 2023, as then-Chair of PSI, Blumenthal initiated an inquiry into the Coast Guard’s failure to disclose Operation Fouled Anchor, an internal Coast Guard investigation into the decades-long systemic mishandling of sexual misconduct at the Coast Guard Academy.

In December 2024, Blumenthal released a bipartisan interim staff report on the Coast Guard’s efforts to conceal Operation Fouled Anchor. The report, Coast Guard Efforts to Conceal the Operation Fouled Anchor Investigation from Congress and the Public, includes several newly released documents, among which is an email explaining that then-Commandant Admiral Schultz chose not to affirmatively disclose Operation Fouled Anchor to either Congress or the public based on the continuing nature of the investigation.

In the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2026, Blumenthal championed numerous provisions to protect survivors of misconduct and hold perpetrators and those who enabled them accountable. At the request of Blumenthal, the following provisions were included in the NDAA for FY26:

  • Requiring the Coast Guard to maintain, for at least 50 years, evidence of sexual misconduct and sexual assault reporting forms, as well as affirming survivors’ rights to access records related to their investigations;
  • Requiring a record of a complaint of misconduct to be placed in the non-restricted record of any service member who was convicted by courts martial, punished administratively, or a recipient of non-judicial punishment for the misconduct, regardless of grade;
  • Permits a Board of Review to review and downgrade the discharge status of anyone who was found by clear and convincing evidence to have committed sexual assault or harassment while on active duty;
  • Permits reopening of retired grade determinations for members who knew of and failed to report misconduct in their command or who failed to carry out applicable law; and
  • Requires the Coast Guard to annually report instances of misconduct at the Academy and detail plans to reduce and prevent such misconduct for the next year.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport State News

Connecticut and Bridgeport Activate Severe Cold Weather Protocols as Arctic Air Moves In

Jan 14, 2026 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SECURES PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION TO BLOCK LATEST TRUMP ATTEMPT TO STOP REVOLUTION WIND

Jan 13, 2026 Alex
State News

MURPHY, 13 SENATORS CALL ON APPROPRIATIONS LEADERSHIP TO DEFEND FUNDING FOR NORTHEAST CORRIDOR DEVELOPMENT, EXPANDED AMTRAK LINES NATIONWIDE

Jan 11, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Ansonia PD Extinguishes 2nd Fire Today

Jan 17, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

SUV Hits 2 Ambulances At St. V’s During Abduction Attempt

Jan 17, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Senator Tony Hwang Commends Carla Miklos for Nearly 20 Years of Leadership at Operation Hope

Jan 17, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Cop Involved Crash

Jan 17, 2026 Stephen Krauchick