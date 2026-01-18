BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON GAO REPORTS ON COAST GUARD’S INADEQUATE EFFORTS TO ADDRESS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released the below statement following the release of two reports by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) efforts to implement reforms aimed at addressing sexual misconduct:

“I am deeply disappointed that USCG has dropped the ball on basic reporting requirements that would provide transparency about sexual misconduct in the Coast Guard. GAO’s findings reveal that the Coast Guard’s culture of coverup—exposed by my PSI investigation—continues to this day. While the Coast Guard has taken some steps to support survivors, it is clear more work needs to be done to adequately protect cadets and Coasties.”

In September 2023, as then-Chair of PSI, Blumenthal initiated an inquiry into the Coast Guard’s failure to disclose Operation Fouled Anchor, an internal Coast Guard investigation into the decades-long systemic mishandling of sexual misconduct at the Coast Guard Academy.

In December 2024, Blumenthal released a bipartisan interim staff report on the Coast Guard’s efforts to conceal Operation Fouled Anchor. The report, Coast Guard Efforts to Conceal the Operation Fouled Anchor Investigation from Congress and the Public, includes several newly released documents, among which is an email explaining that then-Commandant Admiral Schultz chose not to affirmatively disclose Operation Fouled Anchor to either Congress or the public based on the continuing nature of the investigation.

In the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2026, Blumenthal championed numerous provisions to protect survivors of misconduct and hold perpetrators and those who enabled them accountable. At the request of Blumenthal, the following provisions were included in the NDAA for FY26:

Requiring the Coast Guard to maintain, for at least 50 years, evidence of sexual misconduct and sexual assault reporting forms, as well as affirming survivors’ rights to access records related to their investigations;

Requiring a record of a complaint of misconduct to be placed in the non-restricted record of any service member who was convicted by courts martial, punished administratively, or a recipient of non-judicial punishment for the misconduct, regardless of grade;

Permits a Board of Review to review and downgrade the discharge status of anyone who was found by clear and convincing evidence to have committed sexual assault or harassment while on active duty;

Permits reopening of retired grade determinations for members who knew of and failed to report misconduct in their command or who failed to carry out applicable law; and

Requires the Coast Guard to annually report instances of misconduct at the Academy and detail plans to reduce and prevent such misconduct for the next year.