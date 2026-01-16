Brooklyn Man Arrested in Illegal Cannabis Sales Investigation at Westport Smoke Shop

The Westport Police Department announced the arrest of Mohemed Hedimy, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, in connection with an investigation into illegal marijuana sales at Savvy Smoker, located at 940 Post Road East in Westport. The investigation began in March 2025 following multiple complaints regarding unlawful cannabis sales at the business.

On April 8, 2025, Westport Police, assisted by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division, executed a search and seizure warrant at the location, recovering various illegal marijuana and THC-containing products. Based on the evidence seized, an arrest warrant was issued for Hedimy, a sales associate at the store. On January 12, 2026, Stamford Police Department notified Westport Police that Hedimy was in their custody on the active warrant. He was transported to Westport Police Headquarters, charged with Illegal Sale/Manufacture of Cannabis, and held on a court-set bond of $150,000. Hedimy was unable to post bond and was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on January 13, 2026.