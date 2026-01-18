Westport

Westport Police Department Announces Change to Railroad Parking Violation Fine Schedule

ByAlex

Jan 18, 2026

(Westport, CT) Effective on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the fine for non-permit holder parking violations at both Westport Railroad Station lots will increase.

At the request of the Westport Police Department, the Board of Selectmen recently approved an increase of the fine amount for non-permit holders parking in permit holder designated areas of the lots. The current fine of $25.00 for these violations will increase to $50.00 beginning on Tuesday.

This measure is intended to ensure that permit parking designated areas remain accessible only to parking permit holders. As has always been the case, daily parking areas are available at both stations for non-permit holders.

Anyone seeking general information about permit parking and/or wishing to purchase a permit can do so by following the link below:

https://www.westportct.gov/government/departments-a-z/police-department/railroad-parking/permit-parking

