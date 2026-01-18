A new initiative within the department: the Community Care Unit

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department is pleased to announce the formalization of the Community Care Unit (CCU), an initiative that builds on long-standing collaboration between the Police Department and the Town of Westport’s Human Services Department and other community partners. The CCU is led by Lieutenant Sereniti Dobson and Officer Ruta Pratt.

Since Fall 2025, Lt. Dobson and Officer Pratt have been closely tracking the increasing volume and complexity of calls involving individuals experiencing mental health and behavioral health crises. These efforts reinforced the need for clear directionality and coordinated response pathways that extend beyond the immediate police intervention. The CCU strengthens that directionality by aligning police response with established Human Services referral, follow-up, and care coordination processes through a trauma-informed approach.

The purpose of the CCU is to enhance the Department’s ability to identify individuals who may benefit from additional support and ensure timely, appropriate connection to Westport Human Services and community-based resources. These supports include mental health care, addiction services, and other social service interventions designed to address underlying needs and reduce repeated calls for service.

While the Police Department and the Human Services Department, directed by Elaine Daignault, have collaborated for decades, the CCU formalizes and expands this partnership by clarifying roles and strengthening follow-through. Police officers remain focused on managing immediate safety concerns, while Human Services leads resource navigation, referral, and ongoing engagement. This shared framework allows for continuity of care beyond the initial police response and supports long-term stabilization.

Lt. Dobson and Officer Pratt will work closely with patrol officers, Human Services staff, and community providers to ensure a compassionate, consistent, and solution-focused response. Through this collaborative model, the CCU reinforces a unified system of care that prioritizes safety, accountability, and meaningful follow-up for individuals and families served by the Town of Westport.