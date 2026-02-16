Big, wonderful changes are coming to your Stratford Library!

Starting Wednesday February 23, we will be undergoing construction. When it is finished, Stratford Library will have a renovated Teen space, a reorganized Reference space, an updated public computer lab, and a brand new uCreate maker space. There will be new lighting, new ductwork, a new ceiling and new heating and cooling systems.

This work, which will last several months, will take place in the section of the Library that houses Adult and Teen services, including the Adult fiction and nonfiction collections, the computer lab, the study rooms, the Conference Room and the Board Room.

During this time, there will be no access to that part of the Library, and there will be no public seating.

The Children’s Department and uCreate makerspace will be open as usual. The Teen Department will be relocated to the Lovell Room. In the Lobby, librarians will available to assist with computers and technology and we’ll have a small computer lab available for the public. A selection of our most popular books will be available in the lobby.

When construction is finished, the Library will have better lighting, be more environmentally sustainable, and have lower operating costs.

Thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to show you the results!

And questions, please call 203-385-4166.