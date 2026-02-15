Stratford Health Department Hosting Free “Know Your Numbers” Health Screening Event

STRATFORD, CT — The Stratford Health Department is inviting residents to take an important step toward better heart health by attending a free “Know Your Numbers” Health Screening event on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at 468 Birdseye Street, 1st Floor Game Room.

This community event is designed to raise awareness about heart health and provide residents with access to key health screenings at no cost. Screenings will include blood pressure, A1c (blood sugar), cholesterol, and BMI measurements — all important indicators that help individuals understand their overall cardiovascular health and risk factors.

By knowing these numbers, residents can make informed decisions about lifestyle changes, follow up with healthcare providers if necessary, and take proactive steps toward improving their long-term well-being.

The event is free and open to the public. No cost screenings will be provided on-site during the two-hour session.

For more information, residents can contact the Stratford Health Department at health@townofstratford.com or call 203-385-4090.

The Stratford Health Department encourages community partners and residents to help spread the word and support heart health awareness in Stratford.