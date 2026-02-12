Norwalk Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect in Early Morning Stabbing

NORWALK, CT — Norwalk Patrol Officers arrested a suspect following a stabbing reported early Wednesday morning near 125 South Main Street.

Police were dispatched at 12:29 a.m. on February 12, 2026, after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who stated he had been stabbed in the upper left chest area, just below the collarbone, and that his cell phone had been stolen during the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers broadcast a description of the suspect and reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses. Based on the information gathered, police located the suspect in the area of Grove Street.

The suspect, identified as Cristian Euceda, 20, of Norwalk, was found in possession of the victim’s stolen cell phone and a knife. He was taken into custody and transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters for processing.

Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree

• Assault in the First Degree

• Threatening in the First Degree

• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

• Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

• Violation of Beverage Container Regulations

Bond was set at $500,000. Euceda is scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2026.