Free Narcan Training Offered for Save a Life Day in Fairfield

FREE Narcan Training

Fairfield Health Department and Catalyst CT to Host Save a Life Day with Free Narcan Training

In recognition of Save a Life Day on April 8, the Fairfield Health Department, in partnership with Catalyst CT, and Fairfield Public Library, will host a FREE Narcan (naloxone) training to help residents recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.

Opioid overdoses remain a significant public health crisis in Connecticut, with an average of two deaths occurring each day. Narcan nasal spray is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Save a Life Day is a statewide initiative that empowers community members with the knowledge and tools needed to respond effectively in an overdose emergency and help save lives.

The training will be held on: Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library in the Memorial Room (1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT). The training is open to all community members, and no prior medical experience is required.

A representative from Catalyst CT will provide instruction on how to recognize an overdose and properly administer Narcan. All participants will receive FREE Narcan and an overdose response kit to take home.

Space in limited and registration is required. Please register here: https://forms.gle/dTkBXwaCKcihyM4N9 or by calling 203-256-3150.

For more information please contact Santina Jaronko, Assistant Director of Health for Community, at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.

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