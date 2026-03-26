Fairfield Police File Additional Charges in News Express Armed Robbery Case

Fairfield Police have filed additional charges against Wesner Thelamour, age 40, of Bridgeport, in connection with the armed robbery of News Express located at 200 Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield. On 3/25/2026, Thelamour was arrested on a warrant and charged with Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm and Larceny in the Second Degree. He was held on a bond of $175,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on 3/26/2026. These charges represent an update to a previously reported investigation stemming from an armed robbery earlier this month.

The investigation began on March 2, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM, when Fairfield Police responded to News Express for a report of an armed robbery in progress. During the incident, a masked individual entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the store employee. The suspect obtained approximately $800 in cash before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported, and the Fairfield Detective Bureau responded immediately to process the scene.

Following the incident, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau pursued multiple leads using a combination of modern investigative technology, surveillance review, and traditional investigative techniques. Detectives worked in coordination with the Stamford and Bridgeport Police Departments to identify and track down individuals connected to the case.

As part of the investigation, detectives developed Wesner Thelamour as a suspect and obtained search warrants for his vehicle and home in Bridgeport. While executing those warrants, detectives located a mask inside his vehicle and arrested him after he was found to be in possession of a handgun without an active pistol permit. He was initially charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and held on a $20,000 bond. The newly announced charges of Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm and Larceny in the Second Degree further connect him to the March 2 armed robbery.