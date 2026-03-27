Fairfield Police Sting Nets Multiple Arrests in Prostitution Solicitation Operation

Fairfield Police Conduct Operation Targeting Solicitation of Prostitution

Fairfield, CT — On 3/13/2026, members of the Fairfield Police Department Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Fairfield Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Stratford Police Department Vice Unit, conducted operations targeting individuals soliciting prostitution in Fairfield.

On 3/13/2026, the following were charged with Soliciting Sexual Acts:



Christopher Birarelli, 39, of Trumbull

Scott Wootton, 57, of Milford

Luis Torres Pesantez, 49, of White Plains, NY

Ricardo Nieves, 29, of Monroe

Timaury Gay, 21, of Bridgeport

Cesar Rivera, 47, of Trumbull

Jason Santerre, 43, of Seymour

Each individual made arrangements with an undercover officer posing as an escort and traveled to Fairfield where they exchanged or offered money for sexual acts before being taken into custody. All were issued misdemeanor summonses and released on a promise to appear with the exception to Birarelli, who was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, taken into custody and released after posting a $10,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on 3/26/2026.

The Fairfield Police Department continues to investigate activity related to prostitution and human trafficking. The Fairfield Police Department appreciates our partnership with the Stratford Police Department, and thank them for their assistance in these complex investigations. These operations are not only focused on enforcement, but also on reducing demand and identifying potential victims of exploitation. Engaging in prostitution related activity is not a victimless crime. Officers are aware that these activities often involve exploitation and, in some cases, human trafficking.