4 Alarm Fire In Bridgeport

Bridgeport firefighters responded to a large fire in the 1600 block of East Main Street that started in the back of a building and spread to the adjacent building. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and stayed on scene to make sure everything was fully out.

No injuries were reported, and everyone inside—including pets—was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and additional crews were called in to give firefighters a break during the long response. Multiple fire marshals are on scene investigating.

2026-04-14@12:41PM

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Report of multiple buildings on fire in the area of the 1500 block of East Main Street in Bridgeport. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a 2 alarm fire, across multiple buildings.