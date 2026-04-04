Bridgeport

4 Alarm Fire In Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 14, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport firefighters responded to a large fire in the 1600 block of East Main Street that started in the back of a building and spread to the adjacent building. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and stayed on scene to make sure everything was fully out.

No injuries were reported, and everyone inside—including pets—was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and additional crews were called in to give firefighters a break during the long response. Multiple fire marshals are on scene investigating.

2026-04-14@12:41PM

#BridgeportCT #BridgeportFire #StructureFire #WorkingFire #2AlarmFire #Firefighters #BreakingNews #EmergencyResponse #EastMainStreet #FireDepartment #CTNews #LocalNews #FirstResponders #FireScene #DevelopingStory #PublicSafety #MultipleBuildings

Report of multiple buildings on fire in the area of the 1500 block of East Main Street in Bridgeport. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a 2 alarm fire, across multiple buildings.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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