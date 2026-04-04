Aquarion Announces Mandatory Watering Schedule Through October

Aquarion Announces Annual Water Conservation Schedule

Mandatory Twice-Weekly Sprinkler Irrigation Schedule in Effect through October 31

Aquarion Water Company today announced the start of its 2026 sprinkler irrigation schedule, which continues until October 31. The program is mandatory for Aquarion customers in Bethel, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown, Ridgefield, Stamford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. For 2026, the towns/cities of Bridgeport, Monroe, Redding, Shelton, and Stratford have been added.

The program helps conserve water supplies by reducing overwatering of lawns and gardens through a maximum of two watering days per week. The conservation program also helps to ensure local water supplies remain sufficient for critical needs such as human consumption and fire protection. Since its launch, the sprinkler irrigation schedule has saved approximately six billion gallons of water, which has helped towns avoid additional restrictions on outdoor water use during dry summer months.

Homes and businesses with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems often use about 40% more water than properties without them. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), up to half the water used outdoors can be lost through overwatering, leaks, and evaporation. This waste, in turn, strains local water supplies while providing no benefit to lawns and gardens, which can thrive on reduced watering. By encouraging roots to grow deeper into the soil, they can absorb more moisture and nutrients, even during dry spells. Drip irrigation, soaker hoses, and hand-held watering are allowed at any time.

The twice-weekly irrigation schedule below is in effect until October 31.

Maximum Twice-Weekly Sprinkler Irrigation Schedule

Last Digit of Your Address Number Water Only On:

0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 (even numbers)

Sunday & Wednesday

12:01 am – 10:00 am, or

6:00 pm – Midnight

1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 (odd numbers)

Saturday & Tuesday

12:01 am – 10:00 am, or

6:00 pm – Midnight

No address number

Sunday & Wednesday

12:01 am – 10:00 am, or

6:00 pm – Midnight

More information about this mandatory irrigation schedule is available at www.aquarionwater.com/watering

. Some residents may qualify for a variance from the schedule.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply and wastewater treatment company for more than 780,000 people in 73 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com

or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater

.