Stratford Library Announces April Lineup of Children’s Programs and Events

Stratford Library April Children’s Events

Spring Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. (There will be no Storytime on April 3, and Spring Storytimes end on April 24). On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0-2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime meets for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays for babies 0-18 months (Registration is recommended for Lapsit.). Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 1-5. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Alphabet Parade Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering Alphabet Parade grab ‘n’ go craft kits with pick ups starting on Saturday, April 4 (Letter “V”) and Friday, April 17 (Letter “W”) for children ages 18 months to 5 years old. Each kit features a craft about the letter and one book to check out with your library card. (All books must be returned.) Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Elephant And Piggie Party

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for some fun activities with Elephant and Piggie on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30pm for children ages 5-9. Enjoy some crafts, snacks, games and more! Registration is required. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Learn to Crochet

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering beginner’s crochet lessons on Wednesday, April 8 at 6pm and Sunday, April 12 at 2:30pm. All students ages 9-adult are welcome, and supplies are provided. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Homeschool Hangout

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a program for homeschool families with children ages 5-12. Join us on Thursday, April 9 at 2pm in the Children’s Dept. Program Room. Play some board games, make a craft, work on a STEAM project, enjoy a snack, and more! Connect with other homeschool families to share tips and resources. Registration is suggested, although drop-ins are welcome. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers Book Scientist kits for children ages 5-12. Each kit includes library books and activities. Books are selected based on the age of the child participating. This Month’s themes will be Poetry (April 10) and Curious Kids (April 24). Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treehouse Science: 3D Pens

Join us at the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. STEAM table for 3D Pens on Friday, April 10 from 3:30-4:30pm for children ages 8-12. Stop by any time during the open hour. Registration is recommended, but drop ins welcome as space allows. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Preschool Art

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for some art fun on Saturday, April 11 at 11:00am for children ages 3-7. Preschool Art will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Piano w/ Friends

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Piano with Friends: Music Basics class on Monday, April 13 at 3:00pm and Rock Music on Sunday, April 19 at 2:00pm for children ages 7-12. Learn the basics of musical notation, practice scales, and try a few songs (Class does not replace professional piano lessons. Also please note that the Music Basics class is required to attend on April 19). Piano with Friends will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Sewing: Felt Bookmarks

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a fun sewing project making Felt Bookmarks on Tuesday, April 14 at 6pm for children ages 7-12. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Podcasting Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Podcasting Club for children ages 7-13 with a parent/guardian. This club will meet on Wednesday, April 15 at 3:00pm. Librarians and uCreate volunteers will help children record stories, book recommendations, insights and more! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go: Pollination

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Junior Scientists grab ‘n’ go activity for children ages 4-8 with pick-ups starting on Thursday, April 16. This kit will contain materials to demonstrate pollination with the help of an adult. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Henna For Kids with Jamilah

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. and Ms. Jamilah for some fun with Henna for children ages 7-12 on Thursday, March 16 at 2:00pm. Learn about the origins, history, and traditions of henna. Create and color in your own henna design and also receive a professional henna design. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kid Reporters Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers a monthly club for aspiring writers, Kid Reporters. Children will meet to write book reviews for the Stratford Crier online newspaper. The club is open to children ages 8-13 and the next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21 at 6pm in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org

Math Grab ’n’ Go Kit: Probability

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Math Grab ‘n’ Go kit for children ages 6-10. This month’s theme will be Probability. Each kit will come with informational lessons and activities about the topic. Pick up for the kits will begin on Wednesday, April 22. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Fun You Can’t Dismiss: Drop-In Bingo

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a drop-in Bingo for children ages 5-12 on Wednesday, April 29 from 1:30pm-3:30pm. Join us for some early dismissal fun playing Bingo on a half day of school with stickers as prizes for winners. No registration is required, drop-in any time. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

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Stratford Library Announces April Lineup of Children’s Programs and Events

The Stratford Library is offering a wide variety of children’s programs throughout April, including storytimes, crafts, STEM activities, and hands-on workshops for all age groups. Events are scheduled across the month with options for toddlers through teens, along with take-home kits and drop-in activities.

Families can participate in weekly storytimes, special events like the Elephant and Piggie Party, and educational programs such as Book Scientists and 3D pen activities. Registration is required for many programs, and full details can be found on the Stratford Library website.

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